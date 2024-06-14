'Shovel-ready': Civic Green to get $100,000 makeover

Warrnambool's Civic Green event space will get a major makeover after securing $100,000 from the state government.
Moyne Shire Council will also get $93,791 to integrate Smart City technology in Port Fairy, Koroit and Mortlake.
The funding is part of a $25 million council support package to help shovel-ready projects get off the ground in the state's biggest regional cities and surrounding towns.
The package funds projects that are designed to increase tourism, improve local infrastructure, strengthen businesses and empower volunteers - with grants ranging from $20,000 and $5 million depending on size and scope.
The $100,000 for Warrnambool will be used by the city council to upgrade the Civic Green event space, making the venue more accessible and user friendly for event holders.
In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council applied for funding to upgrade the Civic Green with outdoor eating spaces.
It created some images to stimulate discussion at the time, stressing they were not what was actually being proposed.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said that by funding these initiatives the government was ensuring that regional towns in Western Victoria continue to thrive, offering improved amenities and greater opportunities for all.
Minister for Regional Development Gayle Tierney said she was proud to support so many exciting projects across rural and regional Victoria that will lead to better public spaces, more economic activity and better outcomes for visitors and locals.
"These projects are shovel-ready meaning that we're ready to support better outcomes that benefit our regions sooner," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.