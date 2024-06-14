'Can't come quick enough': Boom gates, access codes for hospital car parks

Boom gates will be installed and patients given an access code to car parking set aside for those needing to access their treatment at Warrnambool's Cancer Centre.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser revealed the plan which would also apply to outpatients who will get special access to the new car park across the road from the hospital.
Mr Fraser said he hoped the boom gate system would be set up as soon as the IT was finalised but said the changes "can't come quick enough."
"We're very conscious that patients who don't have good access to the site because they're less ambulant and are struggling to get to the site," he said.
"So that's one of the key areas there, the cancer centre car park, we are mindful.
"But it's going to take us a while to get it in place."
Mr Fraser said there would be 30 car parks dedicated to cancer patients.
The new 32-space car park on the corner of Ryot and Timor streets, which are already fitted with boom gates, was open to everyone at the moment but that would eventually change.
The hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2024 revealed it planned to add an extra level to the multi-level car parking on Ryot Street to create another 50 spaces.
The extra level would be subject to approval and the hospital would consult neighbours about the project.
The current underground car park with its 70 spaces is also set to stay after the hospital was forced to ditch plans for a new 120 space underground car park.
The old underground car park was to be converted to a new kitchen but those plans have now been shelved.
Buses will also soon start shuttling staff from the newly constructed car park at the showgrounds once the final permits from the project are ticked off within weeks.
Mr Fraser acknowledged car parking was a major issue for patrons and staff alike.
He said he encouraged staff to park further away from the hospital but said it wasn't always possible.
"They would prefer to leave those parks for patients and their families," he said.
"But they're conflicted about the time they've got to be able to do that."
Plans for knock down houses in Redford Street to create more car parking were abandoned after feedback from neighbours.
