Top-liners return for standalone Hampden league match

WARRNAMBOOL has welcomed back firepower for its intriguing Hampden league clash against arch rival South Warrnambool.
The two clubs will face off in the competition's only match this weekend. The remaining eight clubs have a bye.
The Blues have brought in former AFL duo Aaron Black and Ben Cunnington as well as hard-running midfielder Darcy Graham for the Reid Oval game which will pit two top-five sides against each other.
Riley Holloway, Angus Lowe and Rhys Jansen van Beek have also been named among an extended bench.
Teenagers Reggie Mast and Sam Niklaus return to Coates Talent League side GWV Rebels while Dan Weymouth is out with injury and Ryan Warfe has been omitted.
South Warrnambool has boosted its attack with VFL-listed small forward Will White, who has been playing for Carlton, back in.
Fellow premiership players Paddy Anderson, Harry Lee and Dan Nicholson also return.
Josh Saunders (work), Nick Thompson (away), Trent Williamson (away) and Bailey Osborne (under 18) are the Roosters' outs.
Teams (as supplied by the clubs)
Warrnambool v South Warrnambool - 2pm Saturday at Reid Oval
Warrnambool
B: T.Wason, J.Chittick, N.Hooker
HB: H.Morgan-Morris, F.Timms, S.Cowling
C: L.Worden, T.Ludeman, A.Steere
HF: A.McCarthy, H.Ryan, A.Black
F: J.Bell, B.Cunnington, L.Cody
R: J.Turland, J.Walters, R.Jansen van beek
Int: S.Lampton, J.Turland, R.Warfe, F.Radley
Emg: A.Lowe, R.Holloway, D.Graham
South Warrnambool
B: C.Gallichan, L.Mullen, S.Thompson
HB: I.Thomas, H.Lee, S.Rhodes
C: W.Owen, J.Hawkins, M.McCluggage
HF: J.Dye, P.Anderson, S.Kelly
F: W.White, M.Irving, S.Beks
R: D.Nicholson, A.Stevens, R.Thomas
Int: S.Lenehan, J.Rantall, B.Rantall, O.Smith
