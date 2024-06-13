'A good outcome': your morning news

Welcome to Friday!
South West Healthcare has announced major changes to its $384 million redevelopment design, including cutting a number of things from the new proposed multi-level tower.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell has reported the proposed 120 underground car park spaces will be cut however the old underground car park with its 70 spaces would now be retained and an extra level to be added to the existing multi-level parking area opposite the hospital. It will have spaces for 50 cars.
Thursday's announcement came seven months after The Standard first raised the issue of the onsite car park being axed, but questions had been repeatedly dodged by the state government.
The Standard reported in November 2023 it was clear the original budget couldn't cover the scope of works announced three years earlier, and on Thursday it was revealed which areas and functions would be removed from the re-design, including a new kitchen, morgue and pathology lab.
