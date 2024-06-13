Meet the open netball team representing Hampden at the state titles

EXPERIENCED Hampden league mentor Will Jamison is excited to see what the Bottle Greens can produce at the Netball Victoria association championships in Melbourne.
Jamison, who has led South Warrnambool to the past two Hampden league premierships, has assembled a talent-laden 12-player squad for the one-day tournament on Sunday, June 16.
He believes the Bottle Greens can push for the title. Seven teams - down from 11 last year - will contest the top-grade in 2024.
The Standard asked Jamison to highlight his players' strengths.
GEN O'CONNOR (South Warrnambool)
"A relentless, physical and aerial defender who can shut down quick and tall opponents."
LILY ELDRIDGE (Camperdown)
"Rangy defender who reads the ball well and provides a lot of strength transitioning out of defence."
CARLY WATSON (South Warrnambool)
"Amazing closing speed and versatility across wing defence and goal defence and creates a lot of turnovers."
ELLA SEVIOR (Hamilton Kangaroos)
"Strong-bodied defender who can cover wing defence, goal defence and goal keeper and is playing well beyond her years in terms of experience."
MEG KELSON (South Warrnambool)
"Can play anywhere - from centre down to goal keeper. Truly versatile and can fit into any combination."
MILLIE JENNINGS (Koroit)
"Amazing physicality and provides a heap of pressure in one-on-one situations."
ALLY O'CONNOR (South Warrnambool)
"Incredible leader and has an innate ability to lift the level of all the players around her."
GRACE TAYLOR (Cobden)
"Fast, strong attacker with great vision down the attacking end."
AVA GRUNDY (Terang Mortlake)
"Rising star in the Hampden league with a great netball mind at such a young age."
EMMA BUWALDA (South Warrnambool)
"Creative player with incredible court craft and can sink goals from anywhere."
MEG CARLIN (South Warrnambool)
"Tall player with great agility for her height. Really strong on the post but also has the ability to play as a moving goal attack."
EVA RYAN (Warrnambool)
"Provides an incredible target under the post and has the ability to swing into defence when required."
Grundy, who plays midcourt, earned a call up for the injured Isabella Rea.
The Hampden league will also send 17 and under, 15 and under and 13 and under sides to the Melbourne-based tournament.
The open side entered the state titles while the three junior outfits had to qualify via finishing top-two at the Western Region tournament in early June.
