The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Meet the open netball team representing Hampden at the state titles

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Kangaroos' Ella Sevior, South Warrnambool's Carly Watson and Camperdown's Lily Eldridge will represent the Hampden league. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Hamilton Kangaroos' Ella Sevior, South Warrnambool's Carly Watson and Camperdown's Lily Eldridge will represent the Hampden league. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Justine McCullagh-Beasy

EXPERIENCED Hampden league mentor Will Jamison is excited to see what the Bottle Greens can produce at the Netball Victoria association championships in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.