'Really positive thing': Hospital reveals next level car park solution

By Katrina Lovell and Sophia Baker
Updated June 13 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 6:32pm
Site for more parking at South West Healthcare. Picture by Anthony Brady
Site for more parking at South West Healthcare. Picture by Anthony Brady

An extra level will be added to the multi-level car park opposite the Warrnambool hospital to help make up for the loss of the proposed 120 underground spaces.

