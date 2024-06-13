'Really positive thing': Hospital reveals next level car park solution

An extra level will be added to the multi-level car park opposite the Warrnambool hospital to help make up for the loss of the proposed 120 underground spaces.
The current underground car park - which had been earmarked to go in the redevelopment to make way for a new kitchen - will now stay.
The existing 70 underground car parks, combined with the new 50 spaces across the road, would mean the redevelopment would retain the same number of spaces on-site or nearby, South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said.
But with the cost of the project blowing out, a number of other things had to be cut from the new build to meet the $384 million budget such as a new kitchen, morgue, pathology lab, staff cafeteria and rehab gym.
Other areas that also got the chop were new spaces from the biomedical department, medical records, education areas.
"So by retaining those where they are, what it allows us to do is to keep the current car park as a car park under the building," Mr Fraser said.
He said that over the past two months they had been reworking the designs but detailed drawings of what it will eventually look like are months away.
But Mr Fraser said the project was on track to begin construction in early 2025 and would be completed by late 2027.
"The redesign requires removal of some areas within the design," he said.
"The biggest impact of the redesign is to the support services departments that were previously included."
But he said all direct patient-facing areas would be delivered as originally planned.
Mr Fraser said it would have been nice to get additional funding, but said they had never defined how much more was needed.
"But we knew that it was well in excess of what we actually had committed," Mr Fraser said.
"This is still a really positive thing for us...it is still delivering a $384 million project in rural Victoria which is a fantastic result for us."
Mr Fraser said the hospital would now look to improve or upgrade those areas that were cut from the new build.
"We're hopeful we can refurbish those areas that have been taken out," he said.
He said "if by some luck" the project came in under budget, leftover cash would be used to upgrade the areas of the hospital that would no longer be moving to the new build.
He said the short stay unit would also no longer be demolished which means the new clinical tower would be moved further west on the site or reconfigured.
Everything else that was outlined in the original design has remained the same which Mr Fraser said allowed the hospital to provide the "next level" of care.
Included in the tower would be a 32-bed inpatient unit, full theatre suite, emergency department, medical imaging, day surgery, satellite pharmacy, paediatrics and dialysis.
Mr Fraser said maintaining onsite car parks had been a "priority".
He said the extra level on the cancer centre car park was still a "good outcome" because it was opposite the emergency department.
