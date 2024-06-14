Tackle Shack: Wide variety as anglers make most of mixed fishing conditions

Fishing blind for shallow water trout is really a disadvantage as you might have a fish only a few meters away but if you can't see it in front of you then you're most certainly going to spook it and never see it again. The Merri and Hopkins are fishing very well for those walking the banks and fishing out of kayaks. Chris Loomans came in and stocked up on some plastics and hard bodies in search of a few trout while fishing in the upper Hopkins.

