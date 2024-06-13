Person hospitalised after vehicle collision in city's west

A person is in hospital after a collision in Warrnambool this afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of an incident on the corner of Mack Street and Giffen Street at about 2.40pm on June 13, 2024.
The spokesperson said one person had been transported by road to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene at 2.55pm.
"Firefighters arrived on scene to find fluid on the road after a motor vehicle collision," he said.
"Firefighters made the scene safe. The scene was deemed under control at 3.16pm."
