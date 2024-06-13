What is a forex broker?

The term forex broker might occur to you as being onerous, but in reality, not all forex brokers are equal, and there are slight differences between them. Understandably, trading in the forex market can be a thrilling experience for you. However, it's essential you know the different types of forex brokers, not for any reason other than the fact that you need to have the right broker by your side to make enormous success and not fall into the category of those who equate the forex market as a dreadful endeavor. There are two main categories of forex brokers - No dealing desk and dealing desk.