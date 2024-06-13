'Community first': WRAD Health committed to bulk billing despite costs

Medical care is becoming too expensive for some people, which is one of the key reasons WRAD Health is dedicated to offering bulk billing to all patients.
Mark Powell, chief executive officer of WRAD Health, said he was aware of cases where people had avoided going to a doctor because they were worried about costs but eventually had to go to hospital to have the problem treated.
Mr Powell said WRAD Health was dedicated to providing free medical care.
He said this was despite a number of clinics across Australia moving away from bulk billing, with more than 400 switching from fully bulk-billing to a mix of bulk billing and out-of-pocket fees between 2023 and 2024.
WRAD Health and Gunditjmara are the only two clinics in Warrnambool which offer bulk billing to all clients.
WRAD Health is used by about 2700 people each year for general medical support and has eight doctors on staff.
The clinic's determination to stick with bulk billing comes despite tough financial challenges.
Mr Powell said the organisation's mission was to provide accessible services to the local community.
"We're a not-for-profit organisation and running bulk billing practices are a service to the community first and foremost, ensuring access to healthcare for those vulnerable people unable to pay out of pocket," he said.
"We want to be as accessible as we can to the community and believe that bulk billing is one way of achieving that. Access to free healthcare given the current financial pressures means people can get medical care in a timely way.
"It can prevent the need for more costly healthcare such as going to hospital."
He said bulk billing clinics increased accessibility to affordable health care, encourage regular health check-ups, support vulnerable people and families, a comprehensive care approach to chronic disease management, and reduce healthcare costs.
"Especially in regional areas like Warrnambool, where income levels may vary and access to healthcare can be limited, bulk billing practices play a crucial role in providing necessary medical care to a larger portion of the population."
For Drs Sue Richardson and Yunfei Han, working in a fully bulk billing practice is a big part of the attraction of WRAD Health.
Dr Richardson worked in bulk billing practices in Melbourne before moving to Warrnambool in 2006.
Dr Han worked part-time at WRAD Health and a private clinic since 2018 before moving to full-time work with WRAD Health last year.
While understanding fee-paying clinics are facing increased cost pressures and limited Medicare funding and need to charge to survive, both doctors say their relationships with patients are better when money isn't a factor.
"The thing I like about it is how you can build a relationship with your patient because you're not charging them," Dr Richardson said.
"It's a different relationship," she said. "I think it's easier because you can ask people to come back and they know they're not going to be out of pocket and they know it's not about money for you.
"I'm very comfortable driving a not-so-flash car and having a not-so-flash life in the hope that people are a bit more equal."
Both doctors say bulk billing helps with health management.
"These days a lot of people are choosing not to go the doctor because it costs a lot of money," Dr Richardson said.
"People say they come here because they can't afford to go to other doctors."
Dr Han also likes to eliminate the financial aspect of caring for a patient.
"The cost of living is high so it's good to be able to offer appointments and patients don't have to worry about what it will cost them," he said.
"You don't want to people to delay addressing their health concerns because they are worried about money.
Mr Powell also wanted to assure community members WRAD Health was open to everyone.
"The change of name from Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre to WRAD Health was to address that and show we are delivering more general health care," he said.
"The medical practice runs as a general medical practice and people attend for a vast array of medical reasons including mental health concerns, management of chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and respiratory diseases, skin health checks, sexual and reproductive health, procedures and immunisations."
Mr Powell said the community could play its part in retaining this local service.
"It's nice for the local community to know there is a bulk billing service here. That's something for the community to be proud of and support," he said.
He said maintaining the clinic was challenging.
"We are covered through Medicare for the doctor's time but there are other aspects of a consult that aren't funded," Mr Powell said.
"If the community wants the services of WRAD Health to grow, it needs to show its support.
"If people value having this free service in the community, they can donate by contacting info@wrad.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.