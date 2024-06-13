'It is a fairer system': Rubbish fees to rise as user-pays system phased in

Gate fees at Moyne Shire waste facilities are set to rise as the council moves to slowly phase in a user-pays system.
A council spokesperson said the shire's 2024/25 draft budget proposed to reduce the waste facilities service charge which all ratepayers pay by a quarter but increase gate fees at its waste facilities by an equal amount.
"The waste facilities service charge covers operational costs of our eight waste facilities and will be removed from rates notices entirely over coming financial years as we move to a user-pays system for waste facilities," the spokesman said.
"Under this system, the only ratepayer who will pay for the operations of our waste facilities, are those who use them.
"It is a fairer system for all ratepayers and will ensure council can still cover the significant operational costs of the facilities and be in line with state government directions."
The waste services charge in the rates bill will drop from $184 per year to $135, if the budget is adopted by councillors later this month.
But the cost of taking rubbish to a waste facility will increase from $18 to $25 for a car boot load.
Charges per cubic metre at waste facilities will also rise with rubbish jumping from $72 to $100, recyclables from $6 to $32, green waste up from $19 to $33 and glass increasing from $6 to $32.
The shire's draft budget went out for public submissions in May 2024 but the spokesman said there had been no submissions about the proposed fees and charges for the coming financial year.
Councillors will vote on adopting the budget at its June 25 council meeting.
With fees set to rise, the council said it had not noticed an increase in roadside dumping.
"However, we do continue to monitor this matter," the spokesperson said.
However, complaints about dumped rubbish in Warrnambool have been made to Warrnambool City Council after a large tarp filled with green waste was tossed away near the Merri River.
"I often find dog poo in yellow non degradable plastic bags thrown into the bushes along river bank," concerned Warrnambool resident Pat Talbot told The Standard.
"Fancy going to the trouble of bagging it, then throwing bag with said contents into the bushes, where it doesn't rot away."
She said she reported the rubbish to the council which had been very helpful.
The city council last week warned people who illegally dumped rubbish risked fines from the Environmental Protection Authority.
