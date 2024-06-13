Two state titles added to Premier Speedway's 2024-25 calendar

PREMIER Speedway has bolstered its 2024-25 calendar, welcoming the addition of two Victorian sprintcar titles.
The Allansford-based club will host the state 410 sprintcar title on March 15 and the 360-LS sprintcar (formerly pro sprintcars) title on March 29.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry is confident the events will draw competitive fields.
Prizemoney for the 410 event has increased. Just under $30,000 will be paid out on for the 410 title with $7500 to the A-Main winner.
The 360-LS sprintcars entrants will contest a $4000-to-win A-Main with a total prize pool of $20,000 allocated for sport's the growing division.
"We had those classes scheduled but it's only recently we've been awarded the Victorian titles," Parry told The Standard.
"It's great to have both of them and hopefully we can put on a really good show and really revive those events and make them into something.
"We're looking for strong fields too. We have upped the prizemoney for open sprintcars, we've put a great prizemoney package for pro-sprintcars, so we're hoping with plenty of notice we can get some interstate interest and have some strong numbers for both."
Parry said the club had also altered a 410 sprintcars event to enable drivers to test themselves in the new Sprintcars in the City event which will form part of the Supercars' Adelaide 500 program.
The Adelaide 500 event is on November 14 and 15 and Premier Speedway has a show scheduled for November 16.
"We've decided to take open sprintcars off that night so if teams want to go to Adelaide (they can)," he said.
"With track championship implications we thought it was best we changed that. Hence the change from open sprintcars to 360-LS sprintcars for that date."
November 2, 2024: Sprintcars (SRA Series); wingless sprints
November 16, 2024: 360-LS sprintcars; formula 500 Jack Willsher Cup
December 14, 2024: Sprintcars (Max's Race); V8 dirt modifieds; junior formula 500
January 1, 2025: Sprintcars Speedweek; street stocks
January 5, 2025: Speedcars; wingless sprints' Summer Slam
January 19, 2025: Sprintcars
January 24-26, 2025: Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic; super rods
February 21, 2025: V8 dirt modifieds' Australian championship; modified sedans
February 22, 2025: V8 dirt modifieds' Australian championship; 360-LS sprintcars
March 15, 2025: Victorian sprintcar title; vintage sprintcars
March 29, 2025: Victorian 360-LS sprintcars; super rod cup
April 20, 2025: Sprintcars' Easter Trail; super rods
