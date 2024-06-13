Reigning premier 'more determined than ever' to win flag, says recruit

Two-time reigning champion South Warrnambool is still hungry for more premiership success, according to attacker Meg Carlin.
The Roosters sit one-game clear on top of the Hampden league ladder after nine rounds and look a good chance to secure a three-peat in a few months' time.
High-profile additions Carlin, Emma Buwalda and Gen O'Connor have slotted in nicely, helping offset the loss of star goal-attack Annie Blackburn (overseas) and fellow shooter Olivia Marris (university).
Carlin confirmed motivation to win the 2024 flag was at an all-time high among the new-look group.
"(We're) more determined than ever this year," she told The Standard.
"I think with new faces and a new team, we're just out to go again."
Carlin is loving life in her new colours after crossing from Warrnambool in the off-season.
The former Blue has mainly filled the goal-attack post for the side, scoring 175 goals from nine games.
She has enjoyed working with Buwalda, the reigning Geelong netball league best and fairest and star shooter Hollie Phillips.
"I think the experience the attackers bring and even the defenders, giving hints every now and then, is really, really good," she said.
"As well as obviously Will's (coach Will Jamison) input."
Learning from Jamison was something Carlin was eager for when she arrived at Friendly Societies' Park.
The experience hasn't disappointed.
"I think everything he says is so handy," she said.
"His experience and even the training the drills he uses are so usable in games.
"They're just so good to have in the back of your mind when you're on the court and then remember a drill you did at training that you'd never normally think of."
Carlin thinks she has improved as a player this year and hopes she can grow in confidence the longer the season progresses.
She admits her confidence has increased since the beginning of the campaign.
"I think the first part of my season I was quite nervous for most of the games but I think I'm really starting to find my feet now with all the girls and its really enjoyable," she said.
The Roosters face the Blues on Saturday, June 8 at Reid Oval in a standalone clash, with the weekend originally planned to be a competition-wide bye.
Carlin is unavailable for the clash due to the change in fixture.
