WDFNL round 10 teams: Experienced midfielder, forward sidelined with injury

AN experienced midfielder in contention for his side's best-and-fairest award is among the Warrnambool and District league's round 10 selection changes.
South Rovers' Kurt Lenehan will miss the Lions' clash with Kolora-Noorat at Walter Oval on Saturday, June 15 with a broken hand.
Scott Nicolson (shoulder/retired) and teenager Byron Goodall (shoulder) are also sidelined with injury.
Lions coach Luke Kenna said the side, sitting on the bottom of the ladder with a 1-8 win-loss record, had a next-man up mentality.
But he said Lenehan would be missed.
"I would've thought he'd be in the top couple of our best and fairest at this point," Kenna said.
The Lions welcome back Brendan White (hamstring), Xavier Gercovich (under 18s) and Jordan Cashin (reserves) to face the Power.
Kolora-Noorat co-coach Sam Uwland confirmed he would return to the Power team alongside Jesse Sorgiovanni and Jackson Carlin.
Riley Kelly, Ben Carlin and Jordi Dwyer are injured.
Panmure will mix up its forward line against Old Collegians at Davidson Oval, with key target and former coach Chris Bant (groin) out injured.
"We'll get a different look, we'll probably have an extra midfield rotation down there," Bulldogs coach Adam Courtney said.
"I think Darcy Bourke's a good, young leading forward so he'll probably get a chance down there deep with Jack Coyle."
Midfielder-wingman Jack Lewis (overseas) will miss the rest of the Bulldogs' campaign while defender Henry Jacobs could miss up to five weeks with a wrist injury.
Panmure has brought in Luke Gavin (week off), Paddy Ryan (ankle) and Jack Coyle (reserves) to face the Warriors.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp said Matt Petherick (illness) and Harry White (ankle) return to the Warriors' line-up.
"Petherick sets us up really well from the back-end and Bomber (White) just gives us a lot of run and drive from the midfield an he's dangerous forward," he said.
Dennington loses three unavailable key players - Luke Pearson, Harry Ponting and Lewis Campbell-Gavin - for its match against Russells Creek at Mack Oval.
Dogs coach Leigh Anderson confirmed Cyrus Venn, Nick Alexandrou and Jake Hamilton would come into the side.
"Cyrus is an onballer, big Nick will help Flynn (Rowe) out in the ruck and Jake we can swing back or forward when we need," he said.
The Creekers will be without midfielder Rylan Miller who is overseas.
Nirranda has bolstered its line-up to face Merrivale in a top-three clash at Nirranda Recreation Reserve, bringing in utility Ben Dobson and premiership player Danny Craven.
Jeremy Stacey (hip flexor) is a a confirmed out for the ladder-leading Blues.
Blues coach Nick Couch said Dobson (soreness) and Craven, who has been sidelined a month with a hip complaint, were handy inclusions to face the Tigers.
"Their midfield is probably one of their strongest points with Manny (Sandow) Jalen (Porter), so to have a bit more midfield depth means it should be a good contest in the middle with those guys in," he said.
"If we need to inject a bit of leadership around the footy that's when Ben comes into it."
Timboon Demons have lost Balun Cumming (back spasms) and Charlie Trotter (unavailable) for their match against Allansford.
Ned Deppeler and Martin Angus are the Dees' outs.
Nirranda v Merrivale - 2.20pm Saturday, Nirranda Recreation Reserve
Nirranda
B: C.Wagstaff, B.McCann, L.Weel
HB: L.Kew, B.Harkness, M.Lloyd
C: L.Irving, D.Philp, D.Willsher
HF: J.Willsher, J.Couch, H.Porter
F: J.Lee, B.Kew, T.Royal
R: H.Giblin, D.Craven, R.Nutting
Int: B.Dobson, M.Primmer, J.Irving
Merrivale
B: W.Lenehan, J.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: E.Barker, J.Britton, F.Atchison
C: J.Mahony - Gilchrist, O.Watson, O.Doukas
HF: R.McConnell, M.Hausler, H.Gurry
F: J.Wilson, J.Neave, N.Krepp
R: S.Gleeson, B.Bell, M.Sandow
Int: J.Musico, J.Henderson, R.Barling, C.McDonald
Allansford v Timboon Demons - 2.20pm Saturday at Allansford Recreation Reserve
Allansford
B: K.Gordon, J.Kirkwood, P.Higgins
HB: A.Gordon, P.Drake, Z.Mungean
C: R.Swan, B.Hunger, J.Fedley
HF: R.Hare, C.McLean, J.Boyle
F: B.Edge, B.Williams, F.Gleeson
R: B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson, C.Day
Int: J.Mclean, K.Jans, D.Campbell
Timboon Demons
B: S.Newey, N.Deppeler, L.Smith
HB: L.Alsop, A.Hunt, E.Gaut
C: L.Rosolin, K.Delaney, B.Newey
HF: R.Ziegelaar, M.Gristede, T.Groves
F: M.Hickey, E.White, B.Cumming
R: M.Wallace, C.Trotter, R.Couch
Int: D.Bridgewater, O.Stansfield, T.Hunt, J.Makin
South Rovers v Kolora-Noorat - 2.20pm Saturday at Walter Oval
South Rovers
B: B.Bushell, B.Oates, C.Mailes
HB: T.Bishop, F.McCoy, S.Wilde
C: S.Williams, A.Grant, M.Edwards
HF: L.Ryan, A.Laidler, J.Bell
F: E.Boylan, K.Brereton, S.Barker
R: J.Morton, K.Lenehan, D.Cox
Int: R.Mentha, L.Wilde, S.Nicolson, B.Goodall
Kolora-Noorat
B: E.Wyss, G.Beasley, C.Scanlon
HB: S.O'Connor, J.Aitken, J.vaughan
C: A.Robertson, J.Evans, S.Uwland
HF: A.Kenna, J.Wallace, J.Carlin
F: O.Curran, L.Cahill, J.Dwyer
R: C.Kavanagh, P.McSween, N.Marshall
Int: N.Castersen, M.Wyss, C.Scanlon, T.Glennen
Russells Creek v Dennington - 2.20pm Saturday at Mack Oval
Russells Creek
B: B.Hewett, N.Edge, R.Cooke
HB: S.Alberts, B.Rudland-Castles, G.McLeod
C: P.Brady, J.Chatfield, A.McMeel
HF: M.Rook, T.Smith, C.Templeton
F: Z.Timms, J.Chatfield, J.Chatfield
R: B.Harrington, D.Burns, L.McLeod
Int: D.Herbertson, C.Hoye, T.Boyle, S.Brady
Dennington
B: B.Barton, T.noonan, W.Timms
HB: J.Shircore, M.Clark, B.Thornton
C: D.Hoye, J.Turner, E.Dowd
HF: J.Garner, D.Davidson, J.Blackney-Noter
F: A.Keen, S.Fogarty, N.Alexandrou
R: T.Fitzgerald, F.Rowe, B.Baker
Int: D.Threlfall, J.Lewis, J.Woodall, C.Fenn
Old Collegians v Panmure - 2.20pm Saturday at Davidson Oval
Old Collegians
B: J.Wallace, M.Petherick, J.Bateman
HB: I.Williams, H.Hall, S.Walker
C: C.Duro, E.Dempsey, J.Brooks
HF: G.Bond, J.Cleaver, J.Hetherington
F: J.Mckinnon, H.White, N.Forth
R: C.Barby, C.Boyle, J.Cust
Int: N.Dawson, B.Brooks, N.Wallace, O.Noonan
Panmure
B: N.Keane, T.Wright, P.Ryan
HB: H.Fleming, J.Anderson, M.Sinnott
C: T.Murnane, T.Gedye, J.Parsons
HF: B.Bant, J.Norton, D.Meade
F: D.Bourke, S.Mahony, J.Coyle
R: S.Melican, T.Wright, L.McLeod
Int: D.Moloney, O.Baxter, N.Greene, L.Gavin
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.