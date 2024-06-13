'You feel a part of the game': Umpire humbled by special milestone

Warrnambool-based goal umpire Andrew Taylor describes pulling on the uniform and immersing himself within the football community as an "honour" each week.
The 47-year-old Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association member will officiate his 200th match on Saturday, June 15 in the Warrnambool and District league senior football clash between Nirranda and Merrivale, nine years since first waving the iconic white flags.
Taylor, who works at New Age Caravans in Warrnambool, said the milestone was a nice recognition for his passion and commitment to umpiring.
"I just love the game and all the friendships I've made along the way, it's why I do it every week," he said.
"It feels really good to be a goal umpire, you feel a part of the game being out there on the field, from my point of view it's just good to be involved in it.
"I've known it was coming around for a while and if it wasn't for COVID it probably would have come a bit earlier. I just love it and wouldn't have it any other way."
Taylor entered the ranks of umpiring for the first time in 2015, standing in the goals for an under 17 game and has been hooked ever since.
He umpired in his first senior game not long after and had to endure quite a tough lesson.
"My first senior game was at the Reid Oval, I remember it quite well, it was between East Warrnambool and Old Collegians," he said.
"I ended up as a drowned rat after that one, I didn't have a coat, it was a miserable day.
"I learned my lesson from that one."
