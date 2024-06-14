Major development unlikely: Sale of old Callaghan Motors site a step closer

A major apartment development on the former Callaghan Motors site in Warrnambool is unlikely to go ahead, real estate agents say.
Cushman and Wakefield Melbourne development sites director Marcus Neill said while a sale of the Fairy Street site was "getting close to a conclusion" it wouldn't be a sale of the site with the approved permit.
He said it was more likely the new owners would use the site in its current form.
Plans for a $70 million development had been approved by the city council in early 2022 but then the for sale sign went up on the property.
When Callaghan Motors relocated to Raglan Parade, the Fairy Street site was sold to a developer who then unveiled plans for three towers - one with about 100 serviced apartments, a second with 50 to 60 residential apartments and another with office and retail space.
It would have been a major change to the city's skyline, with the development being built over 10 levels including a basement with 180 car spaces.
Mr Neill said the cost of construction of a project like the one that was proposed for the site was "too high" in this economic environment.
He said it was a similar story across Melbourne where soaring construction costs were 25 to 30 per cent higher.
"At the end of the day the developer needs to see a profit," he said.
Mr Neill said prospective buyers had put in their "best and final" offers on Monday.
He said it was a sale process he had run twice in the last year but had not resulted in a successful sale.
The site is currently being leased by the Victorian government and used as Warrnambool's priority primary care centre but last month it revealed it was on the move to a new location.
The government is yet to announce exactly when they will move and where they will move to.
