Passengers urged to allow for an extra hour during 10 weeks of buses

More details have emerged about the months-long coach replacement service on the Warrnambool line.
V/Line announced last month there would be no trains running between Geelong and Warrnambool for 10 weeks from Saturday, June 15, 2024.
It said the pause in train services would make way for upgrades to train detection technology at the last of 53 public level crossings on the Warrnambool line, enabling the introduction of VLocity trains.
V/Line has since confirmed 16 crossings remain to be completed, including seven to be upgraded with boom gates, bells and lights.
The construction blitz will also allow for more than 1000 workers to finish upgrades to Marshall and South Geelong stations, including more than eight kilometres of track duplication and the removal of the two level crossings.
Information from the Department of Transport revealed coaches will replace all trains between Geelong and Warrnambool from June 15 to August 25.
On Sundays, the 7.40am service from Warrnambool and the 7pm service from Southern Cross will also be replaced by coaches for the entire journey.
From Saturday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 16 and Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 will replace trains between Southern Cross and Warrnambool.
Passengers have been advised to allow for up to 60 minutes extra for the journey by coach.
The Standard understands there have been at least eight weeks of coach replacements on the line since January 2023 with the longest period being 11 days from November 8 that year.
Major works have taken place to prepare the Warrnambool line for the introduction of the modern VLocity trains, which Premier Jacinta Allan promised during a recent visit to Warrnambool would be rolled out by spring.
A V/Line spokesperson said in May work was progressing on "one of the biggest upgrades in the history of the Warrnambool line which will enable modern, reliable VLocity trains to run to and from Warrnambool for the first time".
"We thank passengers for their continued patience and understanding during these works, which have already enabled a fifth return weekday service to run between Warrnambool and Melbourne," the spokesperson said.
The introduction of VLocity trains was first announced in 2017 with the then Premier Daniel Andrews boasting a 12 to 18-month completion date.
Passengers are encouraged to visit ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions for more information and to plan their journey during the winter blitz.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.