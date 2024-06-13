Advocate's simple message: 'Talk to us like you would anyone else'

A Warrnambool man with autism has one request: "talk to us like you would anyone else."
Bryce Pace, 25, said this was important when interacting with anyone with a disability.
"It is also important to understand that autism is a spectrum which means everyone's experience of autism is unique to them so don't assume our access needs, ask," Mr Pace said.
Mr Pace will be hosting two workshops in Warrnambool on June 18 and 20 at South West TAFE.
The workshops are aimed at business owners and employers and will help them understand how to make their workplace more autism friendly.
"These workshops aim to give participants the unique opportunity to learn about autism and neurodiversity from someone with lived and professional experience," Mr Pace said.
"They will learn about what neurodiversity and autism are and how they can accommodate our access needs within their industry and community.
"We will be covering the topics of autism, neurodiversity, sensory overloads, meltdowns, and shutdowns, as well as discussing some of the amazing accessibility resources that are available and can easily be implemented into any business or community event."
Mr Pace said he had experienced challenges in the workplace in the past.
"Interestingly enough I feel a lot of my challenges come from my work as it often means I have to put myself in overwhelming situations in order to make the world a more accessible place," he said.
"For example, I find attending many events overwhelming as all the sensory stimuli can become too much for me, however many events in Australia often overlook or find it challenging to accommodate for the access needs of people with non-visible disabilities.
"This means I often find myself experiencing sensory overload after I perform an accessibility audit of an event such as the Australian Open or the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.
"In saying this though I love the work I do and wouldn't change a thing as I get the privilege to help make the world a more accessible place."
Mr Pace said there were also distinct advantages to being autistic.
"I think the main advantage of being autistic is having the ability to see the world through a different lens. I may not have an identic memory or be any good with numbers but my unique perspective of the world has given me the ability to think outside the box and be resourceful when it comes to making spaces more accessible," he said.
"Last year while I was facilitating these workshops for tourism operators in Queensland I had boat tour operators and zoos who at the start had no idea how to accommodate autistics, however every time they walked away with a plan they could easily implement.
"This is because I was able to provide them with all the resources they needed and answered any questions they had allowing them to see how easy it is to make accommodations for us."
