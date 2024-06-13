Man attempts to set two cars alight, steals a third from motel car park

A Warrnambool man attempted to set two cars alight and stole a third from a motel while the victim was packing up her belongings.
Dominic Kelly, 44, was unlicensed when he stole a black Suzuki Swift from an Ararat motel.
He was seen placing his own suitcase into the car before leaving in it.
The Suzuki was involved in a crash four days later on Skipton's Lismore-Skipton Road about 1.30am.
Kelly pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 12, 2024, to the theft and other offences.
He was jailed for nine months.
The court heard he stole the Suzuki on February 19 this year, and then used it to steal petrol from a Camperdown BP four days later.
Police were called to the Skipton crash the following day where the car was found crashed in a ditch.
Kelly, who was seated in the front driver seat, was subsequently charged and bailed.
Then on April 13 Kelly was captured on CCTV at a property in Warrnambool's Fleetwood Court.
He could be seen removing a red plastic jerry can from his car which he used to douse petrol over another two vehicles parked on the front lawn.
The victim watched Kelly trying to light what she believed was a match before throwing it in the direction of her cars.
As Kelly fled the scene, he reversed into one of the vehicles, causing minor damage.
A police prosecutor said the footage was "quite confronting".
She said while the cars were not actually set alight the offending was "certainly designed to place the victim in fear".
Kelly also pleaded guilty to evading police at speed in Ararat, punching another man in the face after he stole his laundry pegs, and multiple petrol drive-offs.
His lawyer told the court he had hardly spent time out of custody in the past 15 years.
"There was some time between 2009 and 2011... and the longest he spent outside of that is a total of six months," she said.
She said drugs were the issue and that at the time of the new offending Kelly had relapsed.
The lawyer said the man had attempted to get into a residential rehabilitation facility but was then remanded in custody.
She said Kelly knew the owner of the car at the Ararat motel and had previously borrowed the vehicle but admitted he didn't have ownership of it at the time of the offending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was significant with the most serious being the attempt to seriously damage the cars.
He said Kelly's behaviour was calculated and could have had serious consequences.
"You have spent only a short period of time out of custody and that is a tragic waste of your life and also for those people who are important to you," he said.
Kelly was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.
