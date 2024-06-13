Young Rooster Jack Dye kicking goals for team in 24-day Push Up Challenge

If you're rugged up on the couch after dinner tonight watching your favourite show, spare a thought for the likes of Jack Dye.
The South Warrnambool footballer is one of a number of Hampden Football Netball League players taking part in the Push Up Challenge.
Mr Dye and his partner Courtney West, who plays netball for the club, are leading the tally for the Roosters with 767 and 77 push-ups, respectively, since June 5.
However, Mr Dye, 26, said the challenge may become tricky for his partner, who has jetted off on a trip to Europe.
"It might be a bit hard for her because she will be on a plane for 20 hours," Mr Dye said.
The challenge is for participants to complete 3249 push ups in 24 days.
This represents the number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
Mr Dye said he had taken part in the challenge for a number of years.
"I had some family members affected by poor mental health and I got involved when that was fresh," Mr Dye said.
Mr Dye said it was important people knew they could reach out to those close to them for help.
"One of the hardest things to do is to step out and tell someone about your challenge so if you sense someone is not 100 per cent, start a conversation.
"Let them know you're there for them if they need you."
Mr Dye said he was determined to complete the challenge, bad it wasn't always easy.
Often he will find himself with the task of completing more than 200 push ups after a long day at work as a cabinet maker and footy training.
"I reckon I've been up til 10pm on at least one night completing them," Mr Dye said.
"You do get quite fatigued and sore after it but what keeps you going is knowing that you're doing something that will have an impact on the community."
The North Warrnambool Eagles are leading the tally for the Hampden league, with a total of 35,898 completed as of Thursday, June 13.
South Warrnambool is second, with 29645, Port Fairy Seagulls are sitting third with 23,268, while Warrnambool is fourth with 12,278.
The challenge finishes on June 28.
If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.