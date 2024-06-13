Free childcare: MP pushing for system to be fully funded by government

Childcare should be free, according to Greens member for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield.
Dr Mansfield, who was in Warrnambool on Wednesday, June 12, said the Greens had long been pushing for free childcare.
"Childcare is an essential service and should be free, like school," Dr Mansfield said.
"The Greens have long advocated for universal free childcare, so any move towards this would be welcome."
Dr Mansfield's comments come after the Centre for Policy Development Think Tank floated an idea in which Australian families would pay as little as $10 a day for the critical service, or nothing at all for low-income households.
The Albanese government has shown appetite for reform in the space - boosting childcare subsidies and kicking off Productivity Commission and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission investigations into the sector.
Making all young children entitled to at least three days a week of free childcare or at a low set fee, say $10 a day, was a key recommendation of the Centre for Policy Development report and follows a Productivity Commission paper calling for a similar policy.
Dr Mansfield said she was concerned about a lack of affordable childcare for south-west families.
"Lack of affordable childcare is embedding inequality for many families. While they need and want to work, it just doesn't add up as they end up having to spend most of their income on childcare.
"Accessing childcare is a struggle for many people, especially in rural and regional Victoria. Parts of Western Victoria have no or very few childcare places at all. Where places exist, the cost is simply too much for many families.
"The childcare system in Australia is broken. It needs significant reform and investment to ensure every family has access.
"We also need much better pay and conditions for early childhood educators whose expertise is currently completely undervalued."
The Standard has highlighted the lack of available childcare spots for working families.
A number of families are facing waits of up to two years.
