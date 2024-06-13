Uninterrupted ocean views in Peterborough

If your idea of a dream home is somewhere that not only includes a stylish, relaxing retreat, but also provides a wonderful lifestyle, then this House of the Week is for you.
The contemporary and captivating beachside residence is a seamless blend of light-filled living spaces and indoor-outdoor living that gives the home irresistible appeal.
It also sits within Peterborough's Antares Estate, just a short walk into town and one of the world's most spectacular golf courses.
"This would have to be the idyllic lifestyle, without the hustle and bustle of city life ... the sound of the waves breaking on shore, the sand between your toes and a view that will make your friends jealous," said selling agent David Falk.
Entertainers will relish the large balcony, ideal for lounging, lunching and exquisite sunsets.
The main kitchen, living and dining area has high ceilings, spotted gum floorboards, and a well-appointed kitchen with an Miele induction cooktop.
The private main suite is located on the first floor, with built-in robes and a spacious ensuite and separate toilet.
Downstairs comprises two bedrooms with built-in robes, and is serviced by a large central bathroom with a bathtub.
There is also a second living area, a European-style laundry and access to the single car garage.
Located in this serene pocket of Peterborough, the property is enveloped by low maintenance coastal gardens and ocean views through the estate's nature reserve.
There's also a walking track all the way out to the Bay of Martyrs, where you can discover the quiet coves of Peterborough.
Falk describes Peterborough as a tranquil town that's decidedly family friendly, with 16 fabulous beaches, various rock pools for safe paddling, and calm river access.
"With direct access across the Great Ocean Road for superb morning or evening walks along the clifftops, there's absolutely miles of walking tracks to enjoy," he said.
"You can swim, surf, fish on shore and off, dive for the amazingly tasty rock lobster that the Southern Ocean is also famous for [and] surf or kayak up the river.
"There is so much to say about Peterborough because the adventure never ends, there is truly something for everyone in the family."
