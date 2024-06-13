The Standard
Uninterrupted ocean views in Peterborough

By House of the Week
June 14 2024 - 9:48am
  • 12 Loch Ard Street, Peterborough
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carpark 1
  • $1.2 million
  • Agency: Falk & Co
  • Agents: David Falk 0407 878 213 or Pia Falk 0417 153 961
  • Inspect: By appointment

If your idea of a dream home is somewhere that not only includes a stylish, relaxing retreat, but also provides a wonderful lifestyle, then this House of the Week is for you.

