Yep, that really happened: Jobs that Warrnambool won't see again

No matter how much we wish, some things are just never coming back.
Time does indeed wait for no-one, or no thing.
And as we hurtle through time, the way in which we work is one area that will never go in reverse.
The automation of the workplace has been the death knell to making jobs of the past.
But it is the mobile phone that has been responsible for moving the furniture when it comes to so many aspects of life.
While it has made a positive impact in so many ways, it has also caused some carnage.
The demise of one job that could be directly attributed to the mobile phone is the telephone switchboard operator.
Remember when the path to contacting so many people was through dialling 013 on your landline or telephone box.
That magic number would of course put you through to the operator, who would then locate the phone number you were after or connect you straight to the person.
Now the switchboard is no more, with its partner-in-crime, the white/yellow pages, barely hanging on.
One of the busiest jobs in the late 1970s and into the early to mid 1980s was working in a video store.
Hiring videos was a phenomenon, an industry that looked bullet-proof.
But while video tried but couldn't kill the radio star, pay-tv and streaming services took on and did destroy the video store.
Like many big country towns, Warrnambool was always flush with video stores during the peak.
It had the big franchises like Video Ezy and Blockbuster, as well as local ventures such as Henna Street Video.
Warrnambool man Ian Anderson was the first to bring videos for hire to the city with his On-The-Spot Video Store.
There is plenty to like about the photo on this article which shows the Merri-Wellington streets railway crossing.
While they are not part of this story, we can't go without mentioning the two incredible Volkswagens in this photo. One is the classic beetle and the other a combo/ute.
But the story we are focusing on in the photo from June 1964 is the hard-working man on the boom gates.
These were the days before automated boom gates at level crossings.
In 1964 these gates were manned when a train was due to come through.
The attendant would manually pull the white ticket gates across the road when the train was about to arrival, and pull them back open again once it had passed.
Mrs Brown is also pictured at the crossing in 1962 manning the gates.
Another task that has been resigned to history is that of the paperboy/girl.
While there are still some home newspaper deliveries done, the days of youngsters on bikes are over.
It was an early rise, on sometimes icy-cold mornings, with some decent hills to pedal up, but for those who were part of the paperboy/girl army, it was a nice little wage - easily surpassing parental pocket money.
Interesting to note the story that went with the papergirl photo we have used as the main one for this article.
It shows Joanne McLaren on the job in 1979.
It quoted a Warrnambool newsagent saying they preferred to hire papergirls rather than paperboys.
They said the girls were quicker to learn, more reliable and took the job more seriously.
A job that wasn't very glamourous but very important was the Night Soil Man.
This job was before every house had an indoor toilet, and involved collecting the gatherings left in the old buckets and tins in the out-houses.
Thankfully this job was pretty much redundant by the 1980s and is highly unlikely to make a comeback.
Two other jobs that required a visit to peoples homes were the delivery of bread and milk.
These rounds involved early morning drop off to front doors, providing a fresh start to the day.
The grocery home delivery has made a comeback in recent years but a return of the milk and bread run in their own right does not look likely.
