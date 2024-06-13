The Standard
Letters: 'What was the purpose of the premier's visit?'

June 14 2024 - 9:46am
Premier Jacinta Allan. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Silence deafening about our roads

Inept, awkward and arrogant, Jacinta Allan finally graced Warrnambool with her presence.

