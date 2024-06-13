Letters: 'What was the purpose of the premier's visit?'

Inept, awkward and arrogant, Jacinta Allan finally graced Warrnambool with her presence.
Of course, she had nothing to say about the atrocious state of the roads, the fate of our hospitals in relation to forced mergers, or poorly funded local schools.
Instead, it was all about another divisive windfarm the locals don't want.
Paul Sinnott, Camperdown
I found it interesting that Wannon MP Dan Tehan is not worried about seismic blasting off the coast of his electorate but is concerned about offshore wind - Fears grow about impacts of wind farm zone on southern right whales, June 7, 2024.
Both have implications for whales and other marine species. However, the area of the proposed wind farm is just over 1000 square kilometres. The seismic blasting zone has an area of 55,000 square kilometres and overlaps with two marine parks.
According to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, the blasting would be "220-250 decibel explosions of sound - louder than an atomic bomb blast - every 10-12 seconds for several months.". Is it because Mr Tehan, like many other MPs in the major federal parties, are not too worried about climate change and support more fossil fuels perhaps?
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
It is deeply disappointing that, for the first time in 10 years, Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio has approved fossil gas extraction to occur in the vicinity of the iconic Twelve Apostles.
Not only will drilling for gas threaten marine life and the Great Ocean Road's tourist appeal, but it will also add climate and air pollution to our atmosphere.
Burning gas releases greenhouse gases and toxins that are known to carry both environmental and health risks. Reducing the demand for harmful gas by ramping up the roll out of efficient electric appliances and boosting clean energy sources offers a safer, healthier future for us all.
Karen Lamb, North Geelong
Former Premier Daniel Andrews doesn't deserve a King's Birthday honour, and I am looking forward to presenting the Governor-General with a petition calling for it to be revoked.
The decision to start a petition against the inappropriate and unjustified awarding of a Companion of the Order of Australia wasn't taken lightly and the response has been overwhelming.
We at The Nationals will make sure all responses are taken to the highest office.
Under no circumstances should Mr Andrews retain the Companion of the Order of Australia, and we will do our utmost to make sure it is removed.
Victorians have been left to pick up the pieces, now burdened with record debt because Mr Andrews couldn't manage money.
New Premier Jacinta Allan is carrying on the legacy of mismanagement and all regional Victorians are being burdened with the pain.
Since the start of Mr Andrews' reign as Premier, Labor has slapped Victorians with 55 new or increased taxes or charges. The bad news keeps rolling with Ms Allan at the helm.
Our finances are a mess. Labor can't manage money, and all regional Victorians are paying the price.
Mr Andrews failed Victorians and that is nothing to celebrate. He has done nothing to deserve such a high honour.
Peter Walsh, leader The Nationals
