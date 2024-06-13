'Pitch in where I can': Midfielder growing as a leader in young side

Clem Nagorcka is helping develop the next generation at Koroit despite not having an official leadership position at the Hampden league club.
The 22-year-old midfielder/forward is nearing 50 senior games for the Saints and is already one of the elder, more experienced players in a talented but youth-laden outfit.
"There's probably only four or five players in the senior group that are over the age of 25 I reckon," he told The Standard.
"There's probably three or four of us around that 22 age that have just started to step up in leadership."
Nagorcka said Paddy O'Sullivan and Mac Petersen were two of those players who had filled the leadership void left from retirements.
Both players featured in the club's 2019 senior flag and are pivotal members of the current side.
Nagorcka admits to "pitch in where I can", mainly helping provide guidance to younger small forwards like Talor Byrne and Jett Grayland.
The former greater Western Victoria Rebel had superstar forwards Sam Dobson and Jarrod Korewha to assist him during his early days in the senior side.
"I guess if I could do half of what they used to do then hopefully we can get somewhere," he said.
Nagorcka missed the opening four rounds of the season due to a hamstring injury but is starting to rediscover his best form as his match-fitness grows.
He has kicked seven majors from his past three games, including a three-goal haul against Port Fairy in round nine.
The Saints sit third on a congested ladder at the halfway mark of the season with six wins and three losses.
The club, which won seven consecutive premierships between 2014-22, looks to be a finals contender again under coach Chris McLaren.
Nagorcka believes the side has defied expectations.
"I think at the start of the year no one probably really expected us to be a top-three side and I think we've sort of proven people wrong which is good," he said.
"We're a young side and still got a lot of improvement to go."
Nagorcka, who grew up in Hawkesdale and attended Emmanuel College, spent a few years living and working in Geelong and played for Geelong league powerhouse St Joseph's in 2022.
He returned to the Saints ahead of the 2023 season and moved to Warrnambool a year ago, where he lives with his partner.
"It was a lot living in Geelong and travelling back, it just takes up your whole weekend but now it's not far to travel, it's a whole lot easier," he said.
