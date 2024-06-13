The Standard
'Pitch in where I can': Midfielder growing as a leader in young side

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 13 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:25pm
Koroit's Clem Nagorcka kicks the ball against Port Fairy in round nine of the Hampden league. Picture by Anthony Brady
Koroit's Clem Nagorcka kicks the ball against Port Fairy in round nine of the Hampden league. Picture by Anthony Brady

Clem Nagorcka is helping develop the next generation at Koroit despite not having an official leadership position at the Hampden league club.

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

