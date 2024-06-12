Distressed toddler in nappy saved walking down main road at night

Quick-thinking motorists on the way home from an evening shopping trip have saved a toddler in a nappy who was walking down Warrnambool's main road in the dark.
A local driver and passenger were heading home about 7.30pm on Monday, June 3, 2024, when they saw a child walking down the middle of the left lane of Raglan Parade in what they described as "pitch dark".
The driver stopped, parked in the left-hand lane sideways and put on hazard lights before getting out with the passenger.
They said they wanted to alert other motorists to the danger and protect the child from being run down by passing traffic.
The passenger then ran and picked up the toddler.
"The child was unhurt, but wearing only a nappy and a baseball cap, was understandably freezing cold and distressed," they said.
Another couple also pulled over to assist.
The rescuers then bundled the child into a car and were going to report the matter to police and take the child to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
As they were about to leave, a man who identified himself as the child's carer appeared.
He said a woman had left the front door open and the child had left the home.
"He then took the child, exiting the scene into the darkness without acknowledging our quick thinking or thanking us for our assistance," the driver said.
The driver and passenger then reported what had happened to police.
They said the incident happened near the Lyndoch Avenue/Foster Street intersection with Raglan Parade in east Warrnambool.
Information supplied to The Standard said only the intervention of the couple, who were calm and took urgent action, prevented a possible tragedy.
A Warrnambool police spokesman confirmed the incident was reported to police that night.
Police officers went to the home of the child and found the toddler was healthy and in good spirits.
The mother said the front door did not lock, the child's grandfather had been looking after him and the child got out.
Police made a referral to the relevant agencies, in particular to get the door fixed.
