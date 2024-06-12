Offender regularly jailed for family violence back behind bars

A Warrnambool man in his late 40s with a disturbing history of high-end family violence has been remanded in custody while a mental health report is prepared.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 12, for a contest mention hearing.
His sentencing has been adjourned until August 22 so a psychological report can be provided to the court.
His offending in December last year and March this year involved smoking cannabis with the victim, them arguing and then the man pulling her hair out, punching her to the face and grabbing her around the neck until she couldn't breathe.
At another time the man abused the woman in vile terms, slapped her, slapped her dog and held her down for so long the woman urinated on herself.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said the offending was so bad she wished she was dead and she was terrified of becoming another fatal statistic of domestic violence.
"I'm really scared it might be me. I see the evil in his eyes," she wrote.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the man had a troubling history of family violence spanning 25 years.
He said the accused man had no insight into how his offending impacted others.
"It's shameless. An example of family violence at its worst," he said, adding the 49 days the man had spent in custody was nowhere near enough.
In a sentencing indication, the magistrate said a straight sentence of 12 months or more was appropriate.
A lawyer for the accused man said her client suffered from schizophrenia, as well as a major depressive disorder, anxiety, he received an acquired brain injury as a 12-year-old.
She also said the medical reports she had were all at least seven years old, some dating back a dozen years.
The lawyer said on top of that the man suffered a blood disorder as well as scoliosis of the liver.
A police prosecutor submitted the offending was despicable family violence, committed over many years and the victim had been brave to appear at court.
