Man accused of using phones to listen in on ex-partner offered more jail

A 37-year-old Warrnambool man with a shocking history of family violence, who is now accused of placing two phones in his ex-partner's home to hear her conversations, has been offered a seven-month jail term.
The man, who can't be named as that would identify the alleged victim, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 12, for a sentence indication hearing.
Police said a phone found in the alleged victim's home had been dropped off to Victoria Police eCrime but it could take "weeks or months" to obtain evidence.
There were two police briefs of evidence, which were mostly resolved, including the charge of keeping someone under surveillance.
The court heard from police the victim and the accused were former partners, had been in a relationship for six months but had now been separated for eight months.
They are both known drug users.
In January last year she tried to break up with him, was subjected to threats and abuse, he was convicted of a variety of offences and jailed.
In October last year police were contacted by a friend of the victim, who had requested police be called for assistance, worried after the victim said she "would end up dead".
There was a court imposed intervention order in place banning contact between them.
It's alleged the accused man fled out the back of the house and jumped fences to escape arrest.
Police looked at the woman's phone and noticed a number of messages between her and the man involving threats and abuse, but police say the victim is so fearful she refused to provide a statement worried about the repercussions.
The man was arrested days later and he was found with 33 grams of cannabis.
In February this year the same victim called police and said the man was at her home despite the IVO.
He again fled when police arrived.
The woman said there had been a verbal altercation and the man got a large kitchen knife, which he sat next to him on the couch.
Police searched the man's bags in the home and found a large amount of methamphetamine, cannabis and $3400 in cash, as well as drug paraphernalia, a mask and knives.
The woman also provided CCTV footage of the man at her home six times during January this year despite the IVO banning him from being there.
It's alleged the man hid a phone in the woman's air conditioner, which was plugged into a charger and had 240 hours of recorded conversations on an application.
The woman said at various times she noticed the man knew about telephone conversations which had happened inside her home when he was not there.
On February 15 she also found another phone in a subwoofer, which she provided to police.
The woman said she was scared of the man, who had threatened to kill her if she left him.
Police also noticed a high volume of calls and texts between them despite the court order banning contact.
A police prosecutor said officers believed the man was using his phones as listening devices.
"She remains fearful and supportive of the full intervention order," the police prosecutor said.
The man has relevant prior court appearances, which have resulted in significant jail sentences involving the current alleged victim and his former long-term partner.
He's been in custody since his arrest on February 23, about three and a half months.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said if the charges were proven after the eCrime evidence was obtained then the man was facing a "very considerable" jail sentence for what was a serious example of family violence.
Relevant prior court appearances include a stalking charge last year and a 119-day jail term for using a carriage service to harass, both involving the same victim.
In 2022 the man was jailed for six months and the year previous he was imprisoned for a significant jail sentence involving his previous partner.
A police prosecutor submitted that despite all the evidence being available at this stage that only a straight term of imprisonment was appropriate.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said only a straight jail sentence was appropriate and he offered to jail the man for seven months.
The case will return to court on Friday, June 14, to see if the man has accepted the sentence indication or if he's further remanded until the Ecrime evidence can be obtained.
