Firefighters rush to house after car catches fire in garage

Firefighters have rushed to a Cobden property after a car caught fire in a garage.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said two units from Cobden responded to the fire on Smith Street at 5.10pm on June 12, 2024.
"Crews discovered a car on fire in a garage and worked to extinguish it," the spokesperson said.
The fire was contained "fairly quickly" and was not deemed as suspicious.
Crews were still mopping up the scene about 6pm, the spokesperson said.
