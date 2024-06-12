Homes dry up after water main bursts on busy stretch of road

About 20 homes are without water and drivers are being urged to avoid a busy Warrnambool road after a water main burst.
A Wannon Water spokesperson said crews responded to a burst water main in Ardlie Street about 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
"This has caused water supply interruptions for around 20 properties between Botanic Road and Raglan Parade.
"It may be affecting traffic flow so we'd urge motorists to avoid the surrounding area."
The spokesperson said the issue occurred in an older section of pipe and may take until later this evening to repair.
"If customers notice their water is discoloured once supply is restored, they may need to run their taps for a few minutes so that it clears," the spokesperson said.
"We like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience."
