'Be transparent with the community': MP calls for hospital merger clarity

Calls for clarity about potential hospital mergers in the south west are increasing as the future of the region's healthcare services remains uncertain.
Greens Western Victoria MP Sarah Mansfield said many residents had raised concerns with her about potentially losing access to local services after it was revealed the government was looking at cutting the number of health services from 76 to 12 through forced amalgamations.
The government commissioned an independent expert advisory committee to review the future structure of health services and a yet-to-be released report has been presented to health department officials.
She said the government needed to be be clearer on its intentions.
"It's incumbent on the government at the moment to be transparent with the community," Dr Mansfield said.
"Start talking to them about what their intentions are and get feedback from the community and listen to them about what their needs and concerns are.
"If the government is planning to go ahead with this, this would be one of the biggest health system reforms that this state has seen in a very long time.
"If they're going to do it, it needs to be done really well, which will take time and money and genuine consultation with the community."
Dr Mansfield said any changes should benefit the community.
"You have to be really clear about your reason for amalgamating health services," she said.
"I think what we're hearing is the government would like a fewer health services, [and have]... all of them combined together under one umbrella service.
"It has to be about more than just looking good on a piece of paper.
"And it also shouldn't be driven by a desire to cut costs.
"It should be motivated by improving the quality of care and improving access to care for people, especially in rural and regional Victoria."
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has launched a petition opposing mergers.
Premier Jacinta Allan, during a visit to Warrnambool on June 6, 2024, failed to rule out mergers despite experts fearing such a move would reduce services in the region.
