'I love getting feedback': Emerging netballer ready for state titles test

AN emerging Hampden league netballer who has worked diligently on her game wants to put her skills into action at a high-level competition.
South Warrnambool's Maya Rhodes will represent the Bottle Greens at the Netball Victoria association championships in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
Rhodes, 14, will feature in the 15 and under side's back-court as it aims to build on its Western Region title.
"I feel like I have improved a fair bit in the past 12 months, I am really working hard," she said.
"I love that it's a team sport, I love all the training and hard work. I love getting all the feedback and trying to improve on lots of different things in the game."
The Emmanuel College student believes the Bottle Greens, under co-coaches Josie Ellerton and Leah Kermeen, are capable of achieving a strong result.
"I am looking forward to being with the team, the coaches and playing the game we all enjoy and hopefully we can get a win there," she said.
"We are going in with a positive mindset and will really work together like we did at Ballarat (during the Western Region event).
"It's going to be a stronger competition. The teams we're playing won their first rounds (like us). It will be very tough but we'll be up for it. It's short and sharp netball so you have to be switched on from the word go."
Rhodes' preferred position is goal defence.
The Melbourne Vixens fan said it was a role which required a lot of one percenters.
"I really love getting some tips and intercepts for our team and working together with my other defenders," she said.
"It's not all about intercepts, it's about covering their (opposition) drives as well and hopefully the turnovers come after that."
Rhodes' elevation to the Hampden league side came after strong performances for South Warrnambool - a club her family has a strong connection with.
Her dad Jake is coaching the Roosters' under 18 football team and has previously led the club's all-abilities side and one of her brothers, Sam, is enjoying his time in the senior side.
The Hampden league will also be represented in the open, 17 and under and 13 and under categories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.