'Definitely a bombshell': your morning news

Welcome to Thursday!
It's editor Greg Best here with what's making news.
And another one falls. First it was Warrnambool and now Camperdown. The operator of Camperdown's saleyards has decided it will walk away from a long-term lease with the final sale slated for June 25. Agents told journalist Katrina Lovell the announcement was a "bombshell". It now leaves the privately-owned and operated Mortlake selling centre, alongside Hamilton and Colac facilities, as the remaining regular saleyards in the region. You can read the latest below.
Warrnambool City Council has revealed it wants to spend $1.5m on revamping facilities at a city oval. But first it needs to secure about $1m from the state government.
Emmanuel College's senior footy team is through to the state final after a big win at Warrnambool's Reid Oval yesterday. The side maintained its unbeaten record in the School Sports Victoria competition, having won three games before yesterday's semi-final.
Have a great day.
