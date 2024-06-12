'Definitely a bombshell': your morning news

And another one falls. First it was Warrnambool and now Camperdown. The operator of Camperdown's saleyards has decided it will walk away from a long-term lease with the final sale slated for June 25. Agents told journalist Katrina Lovell the announcement was a "bombshell". It now leaves the privately-owned and operated Mortlake selling centre, alongside Hamilton and Colac facilities, as the remaining regular saleyards in the region. You can read the latest below.

