Kelpie Muster hits $4 million mark in bumper event for Casterton

More than $4 million worth of sales have been made through the Casterton Kelpie Muster.
The milestone - which was reached over a 28-year-period - was made at the annual event held on the weekend of June 8 and 9.
Casterton Kelpie Association president Karen Stephens said $1 million of that total had been made in kelpie sales in the past three years.
She said it showed the value of the working dog, particularly the Australian kelpie.
Ms Stephens said Saturday's muster, the 28th Eukanuba Australian Kelpie Muster, drew thousands of visitors from across Australia and abroad.
There was a kelpie triathlon and high jump, with West Australian dog Walker reaching 2.67 metres.
Ms Stephens was amazed at the national response to the event.
"Our town - our volunteers, our traders and our sponsors - just up the ante every year and the response from across Australia keeps growing," she said.
"The muster puts around $1.7 million into our community over the weekend.
"We know that people now have Casterton on their bucket list as a place to visit, which is really exciting for us."
Ms Stephens said she was looking forward to next year's event.
"We are already planning next year's event and aim to make it even bigger and better," she said.
"The support and passion from everyone involved drive us to continue celebrating the incredible Australian kelpie."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.