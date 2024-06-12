Members of the public terrified by man who waved fake gun in the CBD

A man waved what looked like a real gun at members of the public in Warrnambool's CBD just months after terrorising a vulnerable 88-year-old widow in her own home.
Nicholas Powell, 21, was jailed for four months on June 12, 2024, after pleading guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to possessing an imitation firearm, aggravated burglary and other offences.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said it was a complex sentencing process.
"It is one of the hardest ones I have had to deal with in my career," he said.
The court had previously heard of Powell's complex upbringing, a diagnosis of poly-substance abuse and an acquired brain injury, and police concerns about his quality of living conditions.
Powell has served 65 days in pre-sentence detention and will be released on a three-year adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
The man broke into the 88-year-old widow's Warrnambool home while she was alone and watching TV during November 2023.
He later pleaded guilty over the break-in and associated offences and was placed on a deferred sentence.
But on April 15, 2024, Powell rushed into an unknown person's home and made threats to kill the occupants.
When asked to leave he fled with a small quantity of cash and cigarettes.
He was then caught on security camera footage 10 days later trying to get into a home in Queens Road.
Powell approached a glass sliding door, causing a sensor light to turn on and an audible alarm to sound.
He fled the property where a family, including three children aged between one and six, were asleep inside.
He then trespassed at another home in Allan Street.
Powell went to Warrnambool's Toyworld four days later where he bought a cap gun.
A police prosecutor said the item had the appearance of a real firearm, with the exception of an orange muzzle.
She said Powell walked to the Target complex in Koroit Street where he brandished the item at members of the public.
He then pretended to shoot people as they drove by.
The prosecutor said members of the public reasonably mistook the item as being an operable firearm and were terrified.
"It is very lucky it didn't happen in Melbourne's CBD where it could have had a very different outcome, rather than local Warrnambool members attending and recognising Mr Powell," she said.
She said Powell was sighted by staff at a nearby hairdresser, who called triple-zero.
He was located by police shortly before 5pm and arrested near Mitre 10.
