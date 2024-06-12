'It's like a second home for me': agents say saleyards closure still raw

News that Camperdown saleyards will close came as a "bombshell" to stock agents who have worked there for more than three decades.
For HF Richardson agent Tim Healey, the saleyards were more than just a work place.
"It's like a second home for me. I think my car knows how to drive to Camperdown," the Ecklin-based agent said.
"It's still a bit raw yet. It's only just happened. It was a bit of a bombshell yesterday when they dropped it.
"It's very disappointing that it's closed."
Regional Livestock Exchanges announced on Tuesday June 11, 2024 that it would close its Camperdown facility on June 25. It had a long-term lease on the facility, which Corangamite Shire owns.
Mr Healey said he had been working at the Camperdown saleyards for more than 35 years.
"At the end of the day, the falling numbers haven't helped and with RLX buying Mortlake it was probably one of those unfortunate things that was on the cards," he said.
Mr Healey said he would now have to look towards the Mortlake facility and explore other options.
But he said it also meant he probably wouldn't need to go to Camperdown to do his shopping.
"You might find Terang or Mortlake might become a place where you might want to pick up a few groceries as you go through," he said.
"It is a shame."
Mr Healey said meeting up the street for a coffee on days when the saleyards operated had become a ritual.
"I hope those people can continue to catch up with each other. But they won't have the saleyards to lure them to town for their cup of coffee," he said.
Charles Stewart Nash McVilly agent Phillip McVilly said once Regional Livestock Exchange purchased the Mortlake saleyards mid-last year they could see "the writing was on the wall".
"We've held on as long as we can. Unfortunately it wasn't the agents' decision," Mr McVilly said.
"It's definitely a bombshell.
"With the dwindling numbers, with Mortlake opening up, the same thing has happened to us with what happened at Warrnambool basically."
There has been a shift in the agriculture industry over the past decade. Mr McVilly said there were not the cows in the district there were five to 10 years ago.
"You've obviously got trees and all that coming in," he said.
Mr McVilly has been an agent at Camperdown for 34 years, starting work at just 21.
"It's going to be devastating for a lot of the local farmers who actually still support Camperdown," he said.
"There's also farmers that found Camperdown convenient. That's been taken out of the equation.
"A few of them were loyal to the Camperdown saleyards."
Mr McVilly said Colac saleyards would also gain out of the closure of Camperdown.
"Not everyone wants to draught their cows on a Sunday to go to Mortlake of a Monday," he said.
