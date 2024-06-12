Group hopeful of $30k funds boost to bring aged care facility to Terang

The community group hoping to bring an aged care facility to Terang is hopeful of a funds boost in Corangamite Shire's budget.
Terang Aged Care Future spokesman Chris O'Connor said $30,000 had been allocated in the shire's draft budget, which is out for public submissions.
"Since our inception we have been working on the best model of aged care to suit Terang for the next 40 years," Mr O'Connor said.
"We understand what is best for the future may be different than what has worked in the past.
"With aged care in 2024, scale is very important."
Mr O'Connor said partnerships were also important to ensure facilities remained viable.
"We have employed a very experienced consultancy group to help us plan a sustainable
facility and a business case to encourage government and partners to invest in Terang aged care," he said.
"We are now an incorporated body called Terang Aged Care Future and able to accept donations from supporting organisations to fund our planning.
"The Corangamite Shire have been very supportive and have a $30,000 allocation in their draft budget to support our work."
Mr O'Connor said the group hoped to receive support from other groups.
"Ultimately, we need to build a compelling business case for another approved provider and the government, to help fund a new facility in Terang," he said.
"Our belief is that the Terang community have the right to aged in their town and when they cannot stay at home any longer, there will be a place in Terang for them to spend their final years among family and friends."
The group was formed following the closure of May Noonan in 2023.
The centre was then sold in November 2023 to Cobden-based Monk Ag Services, which is using it for key worker housing.
