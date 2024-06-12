'Front line of the climate crisis': public is raising their voice, says MP

South-west residents need to do more to have their voices be heard about climate change, says Greens member for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield.
Dr Mansfield said residents had raised complaints about the approval of more fossil fuel projects in the region.
"Decisions like this are really locking in much greater warming than is compatible with a world that we can we can live in," Dr Mansfield said.
"It has really significant impacts for coastal communities like here in Warrnambool and all along the south-west coast.
"They are on the front line of the climate crisis and community members are understandably really concerned about this and want to know what they can do to try and stop these decisions being made."
The calls come after the approval of Beach Energy's gas extraction from an offshore field near Port Campbell, on June 6, 2024.
It is the first approval of new gas extraction from Victoria since 2014.
Dr Mansfield said the approval of projects undermined the work the state government had done to introduce more renewable energy sources.
She said the government should be doing more to support gas-connected homes transfer to electric.
"We need to support people to get off gas and there's plenty the government can do to ensure that happens," Dr Mansfield said.
"We need to be doing that as fast as possible."
Dr Mansfield said concerned community members should organise to make their opinions known.
"We're at a point in time where we can have no new fossil fuel projects." she said.
"They need to put political pressure on their elected representatives.
"Make it clear that the community doesn't want these projects here."
Beach Energy Limited managing director and chief executive officer Brett Woods said gas was still vital in the Victorian energy grid.
"Gas plays a crucial role in supporting Australia through its transition and remains a critical resource to manufacturing industries throughout Victoria," Mr Woods said.
"Beach's ongoing exploration, development and production of local natural gas continues to support Victorian businesses and households as well as backing up renewable energy."
