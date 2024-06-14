Personal trainer faces court charged with stalking former partner

A woman stalked by a Warrnambool personal trainer says she lives in daily fear and is constantly monitoring her surroundings.
The woman and her 39-year-old stalker were previously in a relationship which ended earlier this year.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 12, 2024, to stalking, breaching a family violence intervention order and using threatening words in a public place.
He was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
The man, who cannot legally be named, stalked the victim between February 4 and 22.
He constantly attended her home or drove past the house and other locations she visited in Warrnambool.
During one occasion in late February he entered her property unannounced and lunged at her while she was holding a young child.
Then in early March he yelled at the victim at her work place.
The court heard some of the offending breached a family violence intervention order.
The man also sent demeaning text messages involving derogatory language.
A police prosecutor said the offending caused fear and apprehension in the victim, who was left stressed, intimidated and always scanning her surroundings for the man and his car.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said she and her young children were now hyper-vigilant.
She said she was constantly looking over her shoulder or making sure the doors and windows were locked.
"So much of my time and resources used to protect my family and the life we have - time and resources that should be invested in helping my family grow," she said.
She said she lived in daily fear after the man invaded her privacy and safety by entering her property.
A lawyer for the offender said it was a less serious example of stalking, which occurred following the break-down of a relationship.
The court heard the man initially planned to contest the stalking charge.
But magistrate Franz Holzer agreed with the prosecutor that the evidence was strong.
He said if the matter went to a contested hearing, a jail sentence would be "under careful consideration".
Mr Holzer said the offending was an example of "quite poor behaviours".
"The attitudes of people never cease to surprise me," he said.
"I've been doing this job for a fair while now and his attitude is quite abhorrent - that's the way I see it."
The court heard the man had a criminal history and had previously completed a men's behaviour change program.
Mr Holzer said more work needed to be done and the man would likely need to build on that previous opportunity.
A conviction was recorded.
