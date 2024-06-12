The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Kicking goals: School makes third state football final in three years

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 12 2024 - 8:26pm, first published 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel College's Charlie McKinnon celebrates one of his four goals against SEDA College. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Emmanuel College's Charlie McKinnon celebrates one of his four goals against SEDA College. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

EMMANUEL College is one win away from its second School Sport Victoria premier boys' football title in three seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.