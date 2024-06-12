Kicking goals: School makes third state football final in three years

EMMANUEL College is one win away from its second School Sport Victoria premier boys' football title in three seasons.
The Chris McLaren-coached side accounted for Melbourne-based SEDA College in the 2024 semi-final at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Wednesday, June 12, to advance to the grand final in two weeks' time.
A five-goal to one second term proved decisive in the 13.13 (91) to 4.6 (30) result.
In-form key forward Charlie McKinnon, who kicked seven goals for Hampden league senior side North Warrnambool Eagles four days earlier, was a presence in attack, booting four goals.
Warrnambool's Reggie Mast, deployed across different areas at different stages, was also influential as were his Blues teammates Amon Radley, who slotted three goals, and Sam Carter across half-back.
Koroit midfielder Talor Byrne, who kicked two goals, was damaging with ball in hand.
South Warrnambool pair Leo Ellerton and Sam Rhodes were lively too as was their Roosters teammate Jack McNeil on a wing.
"We've been challenging Jack with parts of his game and to his credit he was great today with some stuff we've been working on," McLaren said.
Radley, who has been battling a knee injury, showed why he's part of the GWV Rebels' Coates Talent League program.
"He's had a tough run with injuries Amon, so it was great to see him take some really strong marks and kick a couple of goals today," McLaren said.
"When you're a young player and you can't get out there (because of injury, it's hard), he should be having the time of his life so it was great to see him out there smiling."
McLaren said it was also pleasing to see different players embrace their chances in the absence of injured quartet Joe Dowling (Warrnambool), Sam Marris (South Warrnambool), Joseph Morrison (Koroit) and Ryan Barnes (Warrnambool).
Warrnambool's Henry Hoffman, who kicked a last-quarter goal, and South Warrnambool's Callum Leahy enjoyed their chance to represent their school.
"You have a bigger squad and they come to Melbourne, they came here and do the water, do the goals and they don't get to play, so in a way it's nice for them to have a run," McLaren said.
Emmanuel College held a slender one-point lead at the first break.
The second term went the home team's way with McKinnon launching to take a strong pack mark and converting and promising Port Fairy ruckman Mac Clancey kicking a goal after winning a holding-the-ball free kick.
Rhodes then slammed through a clever crumbing goal before Koroit-aligned Mitchell Bright snapped a goal to put the visitors under more scoreboard pressure. The margin was 28 points at the main change.
Emmanuel College held sway in the second half. Carter, who plays club football in the midfield for the Blues, was happy with the side's performance and is eager to avenge its 2023 grand final loss.
"We just want to win. We have a good group of lads, so hopefully we can go all the way," he said.
