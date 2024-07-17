Sporting history: When the stars rolled into town for footy clinics

Primary schools are a different beast to what they once were.
The stories from when the Baby Boomers were going through, tell a tale of school's main purpose being to reinforce the discipline the children were given at home.
These were hard times, with practicality at the forefront, it was working class, no-nonsense - things had to be done.
For the current primary school cohort - generation alpha - the push to achieve as high as you can is a driving factor for children, teachers and perhaps most telling, parents.
Primary school is the start of the educational, and in many cases, social climb.
It is a snapshot of life, with extracurricular activities taking on more importance than ever before.
And behaviour is treated with a different hand, with discipline often replaced with children instead given the space to regulate themselves.
Now somewhere in between these two generations are our friends, the good old gen-xers.
This generation's primary school days had the advantage of a slight easing off on the discipline, with the rewards of a strong education being recognised a little more.
But for young lads of the time in particular, school was very much about what happened when the siren rang for playtime and lunch.
And what happened was usually a game of football.
But every now and then there was a really special school day when football was part of the curriculum.
It was the day the footy clinic came to town.
At the time, Warrnambool was part of the Fitzroy zone, which meant the area was where the Lions could recruit their players in the country areas from.
So to make sure the club had a strong connection to its zone, a couple of times a year some Fitzroy players would get in a car and drive down from Melbourne to spend time at schools taking clinics.
The players would also go to local clubs and sometimes have school holidays clinics at Reid Oval.
Because of the zone arrangement, it meant most of the players that came this way had originated from the area.
Champion rover Leon Harris was perhaps the most frequent visitor, having joined the Lions after winning a premiership with Mortlake.
His younger brother Bernie, another champion rover, would later join the Lions and make his way home for clinics.
Other familiar faces to this area included Ross Thornton (Camperdown), Kerrin Hayes (Fitzroy) and Gary Keane (Koroit).
Fitzroy was always smart enough to know it drew some real talent out of this area so it made sure its very best players visited from time to time.
Matt Rendell was a regular, while Garry Wilson and Mick Conlan also made the journey.
While this was the Lions' zone, other clubs kept their noses in, and would send players down as part of greater VFL clinics of the day.
Some superstars sighted in Warrnambool during this time were Tim Watson (Essendon), Robert Neal (Geelong) and Mario Bortolotto (Carlton).
Of course the zones are gone now, with Geelong's community camp each pre-season replacing the old clinics. The Cats keep up the tradition though, sending players around local schools while in town.
