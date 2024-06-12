Run4PJ group encourages community members to step up to help others

A Warrnambool group dedicated to helping make Warrnambool a safer place for all is giving back to the community.
The group, Run4PJ, took part in the Melbourne Marathon last year in a bid to shine a light on the need to reach out to people experiencing poor mental health.
Team member Tania Ross approached Lifeline in search of a way it could help address mental health issues within the community.
She helped spearhead fundraising through Warrnambool business Fit after 40, along with Homeseeka Real Estate, for the team.
Lifeline community engagement coordinator Dan O'Keefe said the Run4PJ team wanted to make a difference in the community.
Mr O'Keefe said the team was donating funds to allow members of community organisations and businesses to take part in a free course designed to create a safer Warrnambool.
"They knew they wanted to help the community, particularly in the mental health space," he said.
"We have some great education courses that allow community members to be able to identify people in their own environment who potentially have some challenges in life."
Mr O'Keefe said the course gave people the tools to identify subtle changes in the behaviour of people around them.
"The workshop focuses on the uniqueness of listening and identifying changes in behaviour," he said.
"Sometimes there are changes that are really subtle and the course allows you to identify those."
Mr O'Keefe said course participants also learnt about how to approach someone and have a conversation with them.
He said the funds would allow about 120 community members to take part in the course free of charge.
The course usually costs more than $300 per person.
Mr O'Keefe said the "snowball effect" this would have on the community would be enormous.
"We talked to the team about imagining if every community group, every organisation, every business in Warrnambool had at least one person who was educated in identifying self harm or mental health challenges," he said.
Mr O'Keefe said the Run4PJ team had also provided funding to a number of Warrnambool football netball clubs as an incentive to take part in the push-up challenge.
The free mental health and fitness event aims to push for better mental health for all Australians.
Mr O'Keefe encouraged community members to sign up for the accidental counsellor course.
He also thanked the Warrnambool Racing Club for its role in making the community a safer place to live by offering its function facilities free of charge.
