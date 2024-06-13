How a funeral home inspired a pizza bar and kept up with the ages

Warrnambool funeral director Brian Guyett has seen his industry transform across a five-decade career.
It was about 1905 when Guyetts Funerals began in Sackville Street, Port Fairy, at the current site of Brookes Home Hardware.
School children would watch workers make coffins on nearby Princes Street, giving it the namesake "Coffin Alley".
That would inspire the naming of modern pizza bar Coffin Sally on Sackville Street.
Mr Guyett is full of knowledge. He began working at his family's business - now located on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade - in 1974, at the age of 23.
"Things have changed quite a bit since then," he said.
"There's been a steady decline in religious services, for example. It was 1986 when we had our first celebrant service and we used to go to the Presbyterian church near KFC every week, we rarely go there now.
"Live-streaming services have also become very, very popular and it's a good service because quite a lot of people can't travel, especially with COVID-19.
"More people are also opting for cremations. In Warrnambool you can do what you like with the ashes - you can put them in the cemetery, in the Warrnambool rose garden, scatter them at Halls Gap or the sea. People do more of that now.
"More people who want cremations are also telling us that it was their parents' wish to not have a service. They might choose to have a gathering later."
For burials, which were also still popular, there'd also been plenty of changes.
"One of the things that has become quite popular is children painting and drawing on coffins," Mr Guyett said.
"That's become quite popular, they write messages on it. There's also cardboard coffins and wicker coffins now which you never had a few years ago."
