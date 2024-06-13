The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How a funeral home inspired a pizza bar and kept up with the ages

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 13 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guyetts Funerals director Brian Guyett has been on the job for five decades. Picture by Anthony Brady
Guyetts Funerals director Brian Guyett has been on the job for five decades. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool funeral director Brian Guyett has seen his industry transform across a five-decade career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.