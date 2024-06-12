Future of saleyards site up in the air as council considers options

Corangamite Shire Council says it's "unlikely" to take over management of the Camperdown saleyards as it considers looking for another operator.
The saleyards is set to close within weeks with its operators blaming low throughput, as well as the high cost of upgrading the site, for the decision.
Since 2018, Regional Livestock Exchanges has leased the site off the council which was on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 notified of the decision.
The last sale day would be on Tuesday, June 25, putting an end to at least 50 years of history in Camperdown.
RLX in 2023 said it had another 10 years of the Camperdown lease to run after it bought the Mortlake saleyards.
Council chief executive officer David Rae said he would not speculate on the site's future before all avenues were explored.
"Council will investigate the future use of the site but - given the business realities prompting RLX's decision- is unlikely to take over management of the saleyard," he said.
"Possibilities include looking for another operator, or identifying alternative uses for the land.
"It will be a lengthy process to determine what other uses may be possible and what will be required to decommission the saleyards and potentially re-purpose the land.
"Any decision will have to consider prudent investment of ratepayers' money into the future, and maximising community benefit."
Mr Rae said RLX's announcement was disappointing but not unexpected.
"... The market has changed and more cattle are being taken to other venues instead of Camperdown," he said.
"RLX will be responsible for decommissioning the site and making it safe before handing it over to council."
He said the closure would not result in any significant lost revenue for the council.
