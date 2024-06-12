Cancer centre patients unable to find car park when undergoing treatment

A Warrnambool woman has joined a chorus of voices calling for more parking near the city's hospital and cancer centre.
Gwenda Wilson Forrester, who helps care for her elderly father-in-law, said it was stressful when taking him for appointments at the cancer centre because she could rarely find a park close by.
Her father-in-law has been undergoing treatment for cancer for 12 months and Mrs Wilson Forrester said she usually had to drop him off and then find a park.
Mrs Wilson Forrester said this was challenging because he was in a wheelchair and her mother-in-law used a walking stick.
"It's a worry for me if I have to drop them off because then it takes me another 10 minutes to find a park and walk to the centre," she said.
Mrs Wilson Forrester said patients using the centre also shouldn't be forced to walk long distances in the city's cool winter months.
She said the state government needed to do something to address the issue.
Mrs Wilson Forrester said there were two disabled car parks outside the cancer centre, but they were usually occupied.
She said she believed the lack of car parks had gotten worse in recent months, with people involved in the redevelopment parking close to the hospital.
The $384 million redevelopment of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital initially included a 120-space underground car park.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas dodged a question about the underground car park when asked by The Standard in May.
Ms Thomas reiterated there would be 400 car parks available during construction and when the project was completed but would not be drawn specifically on the underground facility.
The Standard asked Ms Thomas: "Can you guarantee the redevelopment will include a 120-space underground carpark facility?"
Ms Thomas responded with: "So as I said - I think it was quite clear - the project will deliver up to 400 both during and completion of the project."
The Standard replied with: "OK and the underground carpark facility will be part of that?"
Ms Thomas responded with: "Again, I think the important thing is about the car parks and the availability of those car parks."
