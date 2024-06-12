'There's a lot of talent': HFNL selects under 17 interleague squad

Hampden league under 17 coach Ben Parkinson is excited with the breadth of talent in his squad with an interleague clash against Ballarat just under a month away.
The league announced its initial training squad for the under 17 interleague match at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Saturday, July 6, with all 10 clubs represented.
The Hampden league, to be coached by Parkinson and Justin Impey with assistance from Brett Taylor, named a squad of 38 to train together before the final team is selected on Thursday, July 4.
Parkinson said the junior interleague carnival on Sunday, May 5 served as a perfect tool for the league to get a gauge on some of the region's most talented players.
"The carnival in Portland was helpful for us and most of the boys have been selected off the back of that," he said.
"It was perfect for us and a lot of the boys got to know each other really well. It's a really, really talented bunch of boys that we've identified."
The former Warrnambool senior coach said he was unsure at this stage whether some of the Rebels-listed players in the squad would be available.
"There's eight or nine that are in the mix for the Rebels and with the amount of injuries they've got we are probably not sure on the availability of those guys at this stage, but we want them playing at as higher a level as possible," he said.
"But what's exciting is we may get some of these talented kids back. It'd be great to get a few of those Rebels players available."
Parkinson said it was pleasing to have all clubs represented in the initial squad and believed it was a strong indication of the wide range of talent within the south-west region.
"At times the out of town clubs probably don't get as much recognition as they should, there's a lot of talent," he said.
"Those clubs are well represented which is great. We want to have a balanced side between height and pace, but these boys, they are all skilled and have the talent.
"Ultimately in these carnivals, you want to showcase why they are selected. These kids train a lot in these lead-ups, they know each other quite well which will help them gel pretty well.
"Playing on the Reid, a big ground, we just want them to showcase their skills."
The match will serve as the curtain-raiser for the under 23 interleague clash with the Warrnambool export and Brisbane Lions legend Jonathan Brown once again coaching the Hampden league.
The 2024 Hampden league under 17 interleague squad:
Camperdown: Aiden Conheady, Taj Cunningham; Cobden: Archie Taylor, Ryan Mottram, Kurtis Baker, Kayden Daffy, Parker Walsh, Campbell Walsh; Hamilton: Zac Elliott, Brodie Phillips, Hugh Fitzgerald; Koroit: Talor Byrne, Jett Grayland, Des O'Keefe, Rhylee Parsons, Archie Tepper; North Warrnambool Eagles: Charlie McKinnon, Ted Hunter, Xavier Harris, Aubrey Watson; Port Fairy: Jett Sharp, Oscar Hill; Portland: Chad Finck, Ben McDowell, Angus Impey; South Warrnambool: Lochie Chadderton, Sam Rhodes, Hunter Cross, Hamish Alexander, Sam Marris; Terang Mortlake: Winton Ochieng, Jack Fowler, Darcy Hutchins; Warrnambool: Sam Niklaus, Hugo Artz, Hugh Morgan, Henry Hoffman, Riley Holloway
