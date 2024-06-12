The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'There's a lot of talent': HFNL selects under 17 interleague squad

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 12 2024 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Jett Grayland has been named in the initial 38-player interleague squad. Picture by Anthony Brady
Koroit's Jett Grayland has been named in the initial 38-player interleague squad. Picture by Anthony Brady

Hampden league under 17 coach Ben Parkinson is excited with the breadth of talent in his squad with an interleague clash against Ballarat just under a month away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.