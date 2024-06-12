Veteran footballer 'never thought' he'd get to play alongside son

At 48 years of age, Neil Kelly thought the chance to play footy alongside his son Riley had passed him by.
Riley, 16, is a rising wing/half-forward who joined Kolora-Noorat in the Warrnambool and District league this year and has played four senior games for the Power.
Kelly, who had a long career with Port Fairy in the Hampden league, has been pulling on the boots for the occasional Seagulls reserves game the past two seasons.
Thanks to the Warrnambool and District league bye the stars aligned on Saturday, June 8 and the pair were afforded the opportunity to play alongside each other.
They featured for the Seagulls reserves outfit in its 11.5 (71) to 7.5 (47) loss against Koroit.
Kelly, also a decorated cricketer, was extremely grateful to both the Power and Seagulls for allowing him and Riley to play together.
"It was a bit of a buzz, something I never thought I'd get to do that's for sure," he told The Standard.
"I can't thank Kolora-Noorat and Port Fairy enough for what they did for Riley and I on the weekend to allow us to play together."
Kelly, who has had stints with Mininera and District league clubs Lismore-Derrinallum and Woorndoo-Mortlake, kicked three goals against the Saints.
He has now shared the field with eight next-generation footballers in his family.
"That tops it right off. I've played with or against all my six nephews," he said.
"I've also played a game with my stepson at Woorndoo as well."
Kelly has now played two reserves games for the Seagulls this year but doesn't know how much longer he has left in the game.
He has enjoyed seeing the progress of his son with the Power.
"We sort of had no expectations on him playing senior footy this year over there," he said.
"He's been lucky enough to get a couple of games which is good. He's really enjoying it."
Riley said it was a "good experience" being teammates with his dad, who impressed him with his three-goal performance.
"I was a bit shocked, surprised he could move like that," he said with a laugh.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.