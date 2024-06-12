The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'They're not flash at the moment': $1.5m plan to revamp city footy oval

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 12 2024 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Facilities at Walter Oval have been earmarked for a $1.5 million makeover.
Facilities at Walter Oval have been earmarked for a $1.5 million makeover.

A $1.5 million revamp Warrnambool's Walter Oval is on the drawing board but the project is reliant on state government funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.