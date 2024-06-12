'They're not flash at the moment': $1.5m plan to revamp city footy oval

A $1.5 million revamp Warrnambool's Walter Oval is on the drawing board but the project is reliant on state government funding.
The proposed works at the oval's recreation facilities include upgrades to the changerooms which have been labelled "basic".
According to budget papers, the city council would chip in about $400,000 of its money and is hoping to secure $1 million from the government.
A council spokesman said Water Oval had been identified as a "priority project" based on criteria that included safety, accessibility and whether the facilities were female friendly.
The condition of the facility and how it compared to the standard of other local sports ground assets was also a factor in the decision to try and spend money on Walter Oval.
But the spokesman said it was dependent on Victorian government funding.
The oval is home to the South Rovers football club, and president Dennis Bushell said it was keen to be involved in the planned upgrade.
"The changerooms could certainly be upgraded," Mr Bushell said.
"They're getting old and they're not very big. They certainly could be modernised.
"They're basic but they're not flash at the moment."
Mr Bushell said also on his wish list would be a "boutique" grandstand with disabled access to make it user-friendly for everyone.
He said the club was in the process of putting in a new giant electronic scoreboard.
"It's an exciting project that we've got on the go," he said.
The club secured a $25,000 grant from the AFL towards the $60,000 project to install the new scoreboard.
Mr Bushell said there were a number of people who were doing the work "in kind", and the club was raising the rest of the money.
He said it was almost complete with just a bit of fine-tuning needed but it was expected to be finalised by this weekend.
Mr Bushell said it was one of the biggest scoreboards in the district.
