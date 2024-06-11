'So many taking risks': police nab speeding, impaired drivers on wet roads

More than 100 speeding drivers were nabbed across the south-west during the 2024 King's Birthday weekend.
Operation Regal ran from 12.01am on Friday, June 7, to 11.59pm on Monday, June 10, 2024.
Police across western region division two, which encompasses Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg and Southern Grampians, detected 131 offences.
Of those, 102 offences related to speeding drivers.
Police also nabbed 10 unregistered drivers, three motorists on their phones, four disqualified or unlicensed drivers, three drink-drivers and one drug-driver.
Road policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said it was "very disappointing" there were so many people detected over the weekend disregarding the road rules, especially "considering there was some fairly poor weather to contend with".
Portland recorded 5.8mm of rain on Sunday, Warrnambool 4.2mm, Port Fairy 3.8mm, Mortlake 3.2mm and Hamilton 2.2mm.
The assistant commissioner said it was much harder to avoid a collision in wet weather if you're speeding, distracted, or driving while impaired.
"And yet we caught so many people taking those risks," he said.
"Even more concerning was the high number of people detected drink or drug driving - these people are making reckless and selfish decisions that not only puts themselves at risk, but all other road users.
"It only takes one poor decision and a split second to cause a tragedy, and yet we've seen far too much of that on our roads this year.
"Police will continue to enforce against those who engage in risky driving behaviour - there will be zero tolerance for those who blatantly disregard the road rules."
There were two lives lost over the long weekend, including a 29-year-old Dandenong North female pedestrian who was struck in a fatal hit-run in Dandenong on June 7, and a 29-year-old Chelsea male motorcyclist who died following a collision in Chelsea on June 9.
The weekend's fatalities bring the total lives lost to 126 in Victoria, with motorcyclist fatalities increasing to 33 from 19 at the same time last year.
In Warrnambool a 61-year-old local woman died in hospital following a collision along Raglan Parade on Wednesday, June 5, at a notorious intersection.
Pedestrian fatalities have doubled to 20 from 10 across Victoria at the same time last year.
With wet weather and poor visibility increasing as winter sets in across the south-west, police urged motorists to take extra care on the roads and be on the lookout for vulnerable road users - particularly motorcyclists and pedestrians.
