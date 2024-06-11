The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We'd love to keep it open': Town's saleyards to close within weeks

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 11 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'We'd love to keep it open': Town's saleyards to close within weeks
'We'd love to keep it open': Town's saleyards to close within weeks

Camperdown's saleyards will close within weeks with its operators blaming low throughput, as well as the high cost of upgrading the site, for the decision.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.